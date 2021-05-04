Steady Rain, Downpours Could Create Slick Road Conditions Tuesday

Downpours will exit the region from west to east this morning. Don’t expect much clearing once the rain ends. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

More wet weather will arrive overnight and continue into the day on Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is likely through midweek.

Thursday looks to be a bit brighter and drier. Clouds will thicken later in the afternoon and evening.

A storm system will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. A chilly rainfall is looking possible. It looks like we will clear out in time for Mother’s Day.