Foggy start on Wednesday with another round of warm temps on tap

We’re in for another day of warm temperatures, but this seems like the end of the line for this particular spell.

A cold front will cross overnight and into the early morning hours, dropping us back to the 60s Thursday, and deepening the chill Friday, as we close in on our normal high for this time of year, 59.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

What isn’t normal is the lack of rain over the past couple of months.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It seemed like a side story to the wonderful late-summer weather, but now the drought has grown concerning. Most of the landscape seems in good order thanks to the lower sun angle, but make no mistake. Stream flows and reservoirs have been dropping, fire danger remains high on the windy days, and we’re scanning the horizon for any signs of a soaking rain.

You’ll have to hold your breath. The best we could hope for is a few passing sprinkles on Thursday and perhaps again early Saturday. Speaking of the start of the weekend, the second cold front in line will push in some much colder air by Sunday and Monday. We could even be near a frost in the city of Boston by Monday morning. In this warm autumn, that’s saying something!