Front to Bring Rain, Hail, Snow and Strong Wind Gusts to Parts of New England

A strong area of low pressure in southeastern Canada is pushing a powerful front across New England this afternoon and evening. The front is generating downpours of rain, hail and snow, along with potentially damaging wind gusts.

It's a long squall line that is oriented north to south and moving swiftly from east to west and should be offshore for most of us by sunset. However, in northern New Hampshire and northern Maine, the storm may hold on a little longer in the form of snow.

Regardless of whether your area has a thunderstorm, there are still potentially damaging wind gusts up to 55 or 60 mph associated with the squall.

Also, some of the stronger storms could have large hail, with enough heft to cause damage to early-season blooming trees and gardens.

There will be partial clearing overnight with wind and a low temperature near freezing in southern New England and in the 20s north.

Wednesday looks windy and cold, with a high temperature in the 40s south, and 30s north. We'll see many cumulus clouds developing and upslope snow may continue in parts of Vermont and Hampshire, maybe even western Massachusetts. Wind gusts from the west-northwest will be 20 to 30 mph.

It stays breezy overnight Wednesday with potential record low temperatures in the teens and 20s north and the 20s and low 30s south.

Thursday should be bright in central and northern New England but turning cloudy again in southern New England with just a chance of some light rain or snow near the south coast along a warm front.

South of that front is much warmer air trying to come into New England but there's a strong area of cold to the north. This boundary will set up expanding clouds Thursday and Thursday night, leading to chilly rainfall for much of central and southern New England Friday, along with another wind shift back out of the northeast.

If that Friday storm tracks far enough north we could see some snow mixed in at our higher elevations. It should keep on moving, leaving a pretty nice Saturday before another cold rain, possibly mixed with snow in the north, moves in Saturday night and Sunday. There's plenty to watch in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.