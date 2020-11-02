Gusty Winds, Snow Showers for Parts of New England Tuesday

Our First Alert continues as we track in more snow showers overnight and gusty winds.

Any snow showers across southern New England overnight will be brief, but could put down scattered coatings of accumulation and add new slick spots on the roads. Northern New England will see more steady snow showers as an area of low pressure tracks across the North Country through tomorrow.

Our temperatures drop to the 30s overnight, with the wind chill it will feel like the teens and 20s though. The wind will stay strong overnight into Tuesday morning, with gusts from the west then southwest between 30 and 45 mph.

The snow will pile up across higher elevations in northwestern New England, so we expect about 1-3 inches across the Berkshires, 3-6 inches in the Green Mountains to the White Mountains, lower elevations in northern and central Vermont and New Hampshire to interior Maine getting 1-3 inches.

The highest elevations will see over 6 inches of snow through Tuesday morning. This quick hitting system will move out by afternoon, but we stay blustery with highs around 40 with wind chills around 30 and mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend kicks in as soon as we turn to Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 50s already with sunshine. This is just the beginning though.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday through the start to next week, as high pressure remains in control. Our pattern is warm and quiet through most of the 10-day outlook.

Our next chance for rain isn't until the middle of next week! Breezy weather returns on Thursday, but is key to helping to warm us up.

Friday through the weekend we could have seabreezes in the afternoons that keep temperatures in the 50s at the coast, while inland spots stay in the 60s. Either way, we have a nice break from the wintry weather.

To see the impact of climate change, the first place to look is the U.S. national parks. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin traveled to Guadalupe Mountains National Park in West Texas to see firsthand how its fragile ecosystem is at risk — and how presidential politics will determine the future of some of our country’s most precious resources.