Heatwave Continues Through Wednesday

Air conditioning weather is returning to New England.

The nice refreshing air from Canada with high pressure to our north, is changing right now. The high-pressure system is moving off to the south and the return flow on the backside is bringing warm to hot weather our way for the next several days.

Equal amounts of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, chance of a random shower or thunderstorm. High temperature close to 90 degrees with increasing humidity.

There’s a light wind from the southwest, which may turn locally onshore keeping it a little cooler at the beach. Any evening clouds and showers will evaporate with the setting sun, which is now before 8 o’clock, and temperature slowly fall through the 80s into the 70s for lows overnight.

There’s little change to the forecast tomorrow and Tuesday, with sun and clouds mixed in a spot shower or thunderstorm, high temperature in the low 90s for the most part.

The next weather front is only going to slowly ease in midweek, better chance for thunderstorms west on Tuesday afternoon.

Then we are all vulnerable to possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as the heatwave breaks with a few downpours. But the downpours are hit or miss and lately they’ve been more missing and hitting, that trend continues in our first alert 10-day forecast.