Heavy Rain and Wind to Continue Overnight, Tens of Thousands Without Power

November 2020 wraps up with another warm windy storm.

A First Alert continues from our NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team through Monday night for heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Over 41,000 people in Massachusetts were without power as of 4 p.m., along with tens of thousands of Connecticut customers.

Rain will expand from southwest to northeast, reaching northern Maine Monday evening and falling heavily through the first half of the night, dropping one to two inches of precipitation.

Rainfall totals won't be enough to cause river flooding or widespread flooding, but they certainly will be sufficient for street flooding and interstate hydroplaning concerns during the afternoon and evening. Reduced visibility will also contribute to slow travel, not only on roads, but also at New England's airports for incoming and outgoing flights Monday late day and evening.

Couple the rain with the wind, and headaches increase: southeast winds will gradually turn to blow from the south, gusting to over 60 mph in southeastern Massachusetts and the coast of Maine, and over 50 mph in eastern New England, as well as the western slopes of the southern Green Mountains of Vermont and perhaps the northwest slopes of New Hampshire's White Mountains, causing scattered power outages Monday evening into night.

The wind will also transport warmer air into New England and bump temperatures to around 60 degrees in southern New England and to the 50s for many of the rest of us by Monday night, with temperatures likely to reach their warmest sometime near midnight and remain mild into Tuesday morning, even as rain breaks into showers and winds drop below damaging levels after midnight.

Tuesday brings a south to southwest breeze as the storm center pulls north of New England, and while this wind direction usually is a mild one for us, this time around is an exception. The storm will be so wrapped up by that point that cold air that started to the north, wrapped around the western side of the storm, dumping over a foot of snow in northern Ohio, will be carried into New England on the southwest wind, dropping early Tuesday highs around 60s to the 40s by day's end with scattered rain showers from time to time.

The cooler air will be drier Wednesday and Thursday, affording a fair sky in central and southern New England, but mountain snow showers in northern New England, particularly on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The next widespread chance of showers will be this weekend, as an energetic disturbance approaches aloft from the west, but from this early-week vantage point, it's difficult to nail down precise timing and areal coverage of these showers. But we can say with confidence the entire weekend doesn't look rainy – it's just a matter of figuring out when, if at all, the best chance of showers will be. Either way, cooler air is pronounced at the end of the 10-day forecast.