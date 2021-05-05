forecast

Wet Weather Wednesday to Clear for Sunny Thursday

Thursday will end up being the brightest, most pleasant day of the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Skies brightened a bit during the afternoon yesterday. Today, we won’t be as lucky. Wet weather will arrive and it will stick around through the evening. Another inch of rain is possible, which will certainly help the ongoing drought across the region.

Thursday will end up being the brightest, most pleasant day of the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Clouds will overspread the area Thursday night.

A storm system will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. A chilly rainfall is looking possible. It looks like we will clear out in time for Mother’s Day.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
