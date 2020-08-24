Hot and Humid with Afternoon Thunderstorm Potential Monday

Rinse, wash, repeat. Yesterday was a busy weather day with multiple damage reports because of high winds in southern New England, including in Boston.

Today is looking similar to Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures approaching 90° in most communities. Storm chances look greatest during the afternoon again.

On Tuesday, scattered to widespread severe weather is possible. Better rain chances look to develop during the day on Friday. It’s possible that the remnants of either Marco or Laura could move in.

We desperately need the rain with many locations in New England experiencing severe drought conditions and rainfall deficits approaching 10 inches since January 1.