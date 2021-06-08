forecast

More Humid, Damaging Thunderstorm Potential Tuesday Evening

Showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more numerous today and even into Wednesday

By Chris Gloninger

Yesterday was the hottest day of 2021 with a high of 96 degrees in Boston.

It’s possible that we could reach the mid to upper 90s again today. If you add in the humidity, it will feel like it’s 100 degrees at times.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Overnights will be very warm. If you don’t have the proper means to keep you cool, it could be dangerous, with lows in the 70s. When we have warm overnights, you body doesn’t have a chance to cool down.

Showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more numerous today and even into Wednesday. At this point, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop back to seasonable levels – in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
