More Sun, Few Late Afternoon Showers Sunday

Drier air is trying to filter into New England this afternoon, hence some spots are seeing few breaks in the clouds. Highs today will range between 40s near the coast to mid-50s inland.

Steady rain is gone as the coastal storm continues to move away from the region. With that said, breezy conditions will linger until this evening with gusts near 35 mph. Once the sun sets, the wind gradually diminishes to 5-10 mph.

For the first time in five days, the wind tomorrow will be out of the south, allowing temps on Sunday to climb into the 50s and some spots near 60.

Sunday will start out under a partly sunny sky but clouds will move back in as a cold front approaches from the west. It will trigger spotty showers mainly after 4 p.m.

The showers will be gone by Monday morning and the sunshine will return alongside milder temperatures with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will begin with sunshine and end up with clouds but most of the day stays dry.

An unsettled pattern returns midweek with a chance for periodic rain showers and even some mountain snow Wednesday through Friday. As of now, next weekend looks fairly quiet but much cooler with highs in the 40s on Easter.

Stay tuned to our exclusive 10-day forecast for updates.

