Morning Showers to Make Way for Sunshine Wednesday

While it doesn’t look like a major player, another disturbance on Friday will bring about chances for rain

By Tevin Wooten

Showers come to an end Wednesday morning. Some isolated rain may linger, but overall drier air is pushing in.

As winds gust 15-20 miles per hour, the rain comes to an end. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures for the day should be in the lower 80s.

Lows into Thursday morning are seasonable and in the 60s. The region remains dry as a rather refreshing airmass settles in.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While it doesn’t look like a major player, another disturbance on Friday will bring about chances for rain, which we could use. Boston is roughly 2” inches below average for rainfall, season to date.

