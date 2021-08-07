Mostly Dry Weekend Continues

It’s not exactly a blue sky, but it is a summer sky today.

We have several layers of clouds and a layer of smoke making for sort of a white sky, but the temperature is close to 90° and there’s not a lot of wind. Humidity is moderate to high, so we think this qualifies as a fine summer Saturday. We have a light breeze from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

There’s a weak cold front easing south from Canada, responsible for a spot shower or thunderstorm in northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and central and northern Maine. Otherwise we should be dry through dinner time.

That front slowly progresses from north to south tonight, keeping us mostly cloudy with just a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It'll stay fairly muggy overnight with a low temperature in the 60s to low 70s.

There will be even more in the way of cloudiness tomorrow, thanks to two things. One, that same front continuing to ease from north to south, and also a weak low pressure system south of Long Island.

That means a slight chance of showers near the South Coast, and thunderstorms are likely across central, northern and western New England. It’ll be slightly cooler with thicker clouds, highs mostly in the 80s. Wind continues from the south 10 to 15 mph.

In keeping with the pattern of the last several weeks, there’s a cooler high-pressure system moving into southeastern Canada to start the week. That means a flow from the east and northeast Monday with many clouds and temperatures mostly in the 70s, just a chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm.

That high pressure starts moving to the east and away on Tuesday, allowing the temperature to get back into the 80s.

There’s a possible heat wave setting up though for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High pressure will settle off to the south of New England with a flow more from the southwest, chance of showers or thunderstorms each afternoon and the temperatures reaching 90° or higher for much of central and southern New England.

Next weekend stays rather warm, and hopefully on the dry side, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.