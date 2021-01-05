warmest year

Parts of New England Had Warmest Year on Record in 2020, Preliminary Data Shows

Many months in 2020 ranked in the top five warmest on record, led by a hot July, preliminary data shows

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes

Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Preliminary data is in for 2020 and, while exact placement may change when data is made official, it's clear it was an exceptionally and historically warm year.

While Boston's Logan International Airport recorded its fifth-warmest year on record, Providence saw 2020 deliver its warmest year ever.

Many months in 2020 ranked in the top five warmest on record, led by a hot July for many that was the hottest July on record for some.

For others, there was no singular record month, but all 12 months taken together were warm.

Here's how the official climate sites across New England stacked up for annual average temperature – again, based on preliminary data our First Alert Weather Team at NBC10 Boston and NECN has reviewed:

  • Providence, Rhode Island: Warmest on record
  • Blue Hill Observatory, Milton, Massachusetts: 2nd warmest
  • Burlington, Vermont: 2nd
  • Hartford, Connecticut (Windsor Locks): 2nd
  • Caribou, Maine: 2nd
  • Worcester, Massachusetts: 3rd
  • Portland, Maine: 3rd
  • Bridgeport, Connecticut: 3rd
  • Boston, Massachusetts: 5th
  • Concord, New Hampshire: 5th
  • Montpelier, Vermont: 10th
  • Bangor, Maine: 12th

This is preliminary data. The yearly summary should be out any day from the National Weather Service.

