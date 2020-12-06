New England to See Freezing Temps Into Tuesday

Chilly air has settled into New England in the wake of Saturday's nor'easter. We're looking at a cold night ahead to start things off.

While the sun won't dominate as much as many of us would like (not that there's really a lot of sun this time of year anyway), we will stay dry over the next few days. The exception may be Cape Cod, as a few ocean effect snow showers flare up with the colder air.

Speaking of which, the coldest day of this stretch falls on Tuesday as highs struggle to make (or surpass) freezing. Thankfully, the winds won't be all that bad, but they will make it feel like 25-30 all day long.

We'll finish out the workweek with more sun and a slow moderation in temperatures. While a storm looms for next weekend, we aren't concerned about any more snow as temps rise into the 50s.

Have a great week!