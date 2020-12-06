Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

New England to See Freezing Temps Into Tuesday

New England is looking into a cold night with a possible deep freeze following Saturday's nor'easter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chilly air has settled into New England in the wake of Saturday's nor'easter. We're looking at a cold night ahead to start things off.

While the sun won't dominate as much as many of us would like (not that there's really a lot of sun this time of year anyway), we will stay dry over the next few days. The exception may be Cape Cod, as a few ocean effect snow showers flare up with the colder air.

Speaking of which, the coldest day of this stretch falls on Tuesday as highs struggle to make (or surpass) freezing. Thankfully, the winds won't be all that bad, but they will make it feel like 25-30 all day long.

We'll finish out the workweek with more sun and a slow moderation in temperatures. While a storm looms for next weekend, we aren't concerned about any more snow as temps rise into the 50s.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Reports 2,463 New COVID-19 Cases, Eclipses 250K Since Start of Pandemic

2 hours ago

Record Snowmobile Season Expected in Parts of New England Amid COVID

Have a great week!

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us