There is a risk of tornadoes in northern New England today

Severe storms are popping up across the northeast as the remnants from Beryl cross the Great Lakes and into Canada this evening.

With that nearing a surface boundary, and with a jet stream aloft, we have turning winds with height, or directional wind shear, plus speed sheer with stronger winds aloft vs. the surface. This energy means that any storm that develops Wednesday has to potential to rotate.

Rotating storms don’t always produce a tornado, but on Wednesday our risk in northern and western New England is pretty high for our area. Adding the intense heat and humidity, there is plenty of fuel to the storms.

In addition to tornadoes, wind, and hail, we will mostly likely experience flooding rainfall and frequent lightning due to the tropical environment. Our exclusive in-house forecast model projects rotating storms to move across northern New England this evening. We will be on guard for tornadoes to spin up.

Southern New England looks to stay out of trouble for today. But northern New England will see action from storms and heavy rainfall through tonight as storms follow a warm frontal boundary.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for northern Vermont until 9 p.m., with a chance this watch is extended this evening either to the east of there, or slightly south. This depends on radar trends over the next few hours and if the Storm Prediction Center is convinced we need it.

Stay tuned to our First Alert weather team for any updates on warnings today, especially on NECN.