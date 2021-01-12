Quiet Weather to Continue Across New England

January hasn’t felt particularly warm, but temperatures have been above average through the first 10 days of the month. Yesterday, was a bit closer to average. It’s also been more than a week since we’ve seen anything more than a trace of precipitation.

This quiet weather will continue for a while longer. Our next chance for rain will be Friday going into the weekend. Temperatures for the remainder of the week look to stay at or just above average.

There still appears to be a pattern change heading into the end of the 10-day forecast. By no means will it be frigid air, but significantly cool air will be moving in and we may see some snow to go along with it.