Rain Showers and Snow Squalls Possible for Parts of New England Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

After the coldest start of the season with some places getting to 10 below zero this morning, we have a nice recovery this afternoon. It is a pretty cold Saturday. Both pretty and cold.

But at least we have warmed up to freezing, and the wind is not an issue today. High pressure from Canada is large and in charge. We start changing it tonight though, on the backside of the high-pressure, the air will come around a little bit from the southwest, with less cold in the forecast overnight tonight.

Also, clouds are on the increase so that means a dim view of the crescent moon and the planets, Jupiter and Saturn getting closer together low in the southern sky. Overnight lows in the teens north and 20s south.

We have a couple of weather systems going by Sunday. Low pressure to our north with a few snow showers for the mountains. And also low pressure to our south with a few rain showers toward the south coast.

High temperatures get up into the 30s for most, low 40s toward the south coast. There will be a loosening of the ice out on the sidewalk. The light mix will taper off in northern New England tomorrow night, but we may have a period of rain or snow in southeastern New England early Monday.

Low pressure will strengthen and pull away from New England with brighter skies Monday afternoon and temperatures near 40 degrees. Another front is going to come in from the west Tuesday night with rain or a snow shower, temperatures around freezing.

Colder air will come back in with a brisk breeze from Canada Tuesday, high temperature in the 20s north and 30s south, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure moves to our south Wednesday, after a cold start we should warm back up to close to 40 degrees with fading sunshine. A powerful weather system is going to be impacting most of the eastern United States Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Strong low pressure is currently forecast to move across Ontario, that storm track favors warm and windy weather for New England with a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon or at night. The temperature should jump up to near 50 degrees in parts of southern New England by late in the day or at night.

There’s a dramatic cold front with a rain-snow line all the way down to near Atlanta Christmas morning. Colder air will be racing into New England from the southwest during Christmas Day. That means falling temperatures and a chance of a flash freeze of any puddles, along with a snow shower or snow squall.

Temperatures on Christmas Day likely falling from near 50 degrees into the 20s by sunset. After that, it looks like a cold dry air mass for next weekend, as seen in our first alert 10-day forecast.