Rain, Snow Showers Brush by New England This Weekend

January ends on a mild note today, with highs again crossing in the 40s. This will solidify the month's rank as Boston's third-warmest January on record, behind only 1913 and 1932.

Clouds will steadily fill in today as a storm nears, but that storm will primarily miss us this weekend.

Overnight, in addition to the clouds, a few rain or snow showers will develop around New England. This will be very hit or miss, and Saturday will be very similar featuring lots of clouds and a spot rain or snow shower. Highs will be around 40.

Sunday brings a return to partial sunshine in southern New England, while a batch of light snow moves into ski country. Expect 1-3 inches in parts of northern New England with that. Temperatures will again be around 40 for many.

Next week, despite it being February, temperatures will stay warm. We'll be near 50 to start the week.

The pattern will also turn much more active next week.

There may be a snow shower in the mountains on Monday, and then all of us are fair game for a spot shower with more clouds Tuesday.

A series of storms will move in Wednesday through Friday. Right now it looks like those will feature mostly rain in southern New England, with a wintry mix or snow farther north.