Rain and Snow on the Horizon After Warm Weekend

Warmer air is flowing into New England today, setting up a stunning spring-like weekend.

Highs today will be in the 30s across ski country, where there will be a few more clouds, with 40s in Southern New England. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine there and a somewhat gusty southwest wind, pumping in the milder air.

With a mostly clear skies tonight lows will dip into the teens and 20s.

By Sunday we warm up even more, reaching the 40s in Northern New England and close to 50 in Southern New England. It will be another sunny day.

We do it all over again Monday, with more of us in the 50s. Some spots will even close in on 60!

By Tuesday it’s mostly cloudy and we’ll see some rain showers. Any mixing will likely be limited to far Northern New England.

Wednesday also brings mostly cloudy skies with a few spot rain or snow showers.

Another storm arrives Thursday. That one will be a bit more organized, but it’s still too warm for much snow in Southern New England. Rain is most likely there, with any wintry weather limited to Northern New England.

After that quiet and chilly air arrives just in time for the start of March.