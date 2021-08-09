Scattered Showers Start the Week, Oppressive Heat Wave on the Way

A rainy but cool day for a start to a week that promises to bring an oppressive and strong heatwave into New England in just a couple of days.

As far as the rain goes, our chances are higher in the south. There’s a low pressure system that has been generating bands of precipitation coming off from ocean waters into Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

It’s a north to south movement that will allow for scattered rainfall to make its way into the northern states by evening hours. A few breaks of sun might show up here and there but it won’t last for too long, as the bands of rain will maintain their flow inland.

Tuesday will be kinder as to allow more sunshine through, but the temperatures will begin to increase into the mid 80s again. By Wednesday, you’ll want to find an indoor hobby.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s but when factoring in the humidity, our heat indices could be ranging as high as 98 to 102. This being said, you might also want to take care of your garden or any yard work by Tuesday.

The hot temperatures will last until Friday along with a daily afternoon thunderstorm potential until a cold front pushes in Friday evening, allowing for a cool off by Saturday.

As with most cold fronts, our rain chances will increase, but it will take away the oppressive heat. Sunday seems like a great day to be out and about. Our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast can help you plan ahead.