Severe Weather Moves Out, Damp Conditions Linger Throughout Thursday

After early-morning convection brought downpours and frequent lightning to southern New England, cooler and drier air will filter into the region during the afternoon and evening.

Expecting clouds to stick around for most of the day, aside from a few peeks of sun during the late afternoon, thanks to an area of low pressure advancing along a stalled cold front just off the South Coast. There is a threat of showers throughout the day, mostly confined to the South Coast and Cape Cod and the Islands. Highs will reach into more seasonable levels in the low to upper 70s.

Overnight, high pressure noses into New England, continuing mostly dry conditions, aside from some spotty light drizzle that develops. Low clouds will be around with temperatures dropping down into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will stick around through tomorrow, aside from a few peeks of sun, with the threat of a brief shower. Expecting a dry day overall with highs rising into the 70s with an increased humid feeling to the air.

A coastal low pressure or tropical cyclone will pass east of the region on Saturday, bringing rough surf and rip currents to the coast. Improving cloud cover is expected with scattered showers around with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s. Sunday features a weak cold frontal passage with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, upper 70s in the Connecticut River and Merrimack Valleys, 60s in northern Maine.

A pleasant stretch of dry and warm weather into next week is on our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.

