Shiver-Worthy Wind Chill Wednesday, Highs in the 30s

A stretch of 6 days in November above 70° was pretty much unheard of, but a day spent in the 30s in November is far from extreme. Since it’s been warm, this shot of “colder” air will make you shiver.

High temperatures will reach the 30s, but this too will be relatively short-lived. We will also be dry for the next several days.

This blast of cold only lasts for today. Tomorrow, we’re back into the 40s and Friday the 50s make a return. The 50°+ warmth will stick around into Monday.

Our weather will likely turn a bit more unsettled next week. We aren’t expecting to see any heavy rain, but showers are possible.

Cooler air will make a return as we head into mid week next week. Right now, Thanksgiving looks seasonably cool with a few showers around.