Slow-Moving Rain, Possibly Damaging Thunderstorms Continue Wednesday

This is day five of scattered heavy rain and thunder in New England.

It was mostly light rain on Saturday, but since then each day has featured downpours with embedded thunder. The threat continues through sunset today.

Slow-moving heavy rain with possible damaging thunderstorms continues to rotate counterclockwise through New England. In most locations, the heavy rain only lasts a few minutes, but there can be one or two spots to get 2 inches or more in a short time - enough to cause some very local flash flooding.

Temperatures are mostly in the 70s and low 80s through sunset, then cooling into the 60s with patchy dense fog again overnight.

Tomorrow is a brighter day, with fewer showers and downpours. The air should be coming more from the southwest allowing for warmer weather and high temperatures near 90 degrees in parts of western New England to the low 80s east.

The upper level finally moves away tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night, but then we have a front coming from Canada to return the threat of showers on Friday.

Cooler air will be moving into Maine with wind from the north on Friday. That will set up a boundary and southern and western New England with some heavy rain and thunder will be possible once again.

That front stalls just south of New England this weekend, so we may end up with showers on Saturday and Sunday. But we are optimistic that most of the Fourth of July weekend should be dry for most of New England, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.