Scattered Showers, Wind Tuesday

We continue to see the effects of our nor'easter today even as the storm pulls away from us. A few flurries or sprinkles linger across eastern New England this morning and the wind is still gusty from the north.

The wind continues to subside to a breeze later today. Drier air takes over this afternoon, but the clouds remain in place across the eastern half of the northeast. Western New England will break into sunshine and that's where temperatures warm to the 50s. Anyone under the cloud cover will see highs in the 40s.

High pressure briefly takes over for Wednesday as our highs reach the 50s and we expect sunshine for all. Temperatures stay cooler on the coast with an onshore flow, our highs farther inland will be around 60.

A large low pressure system will move through the Great Lakes and will arrive in New England for the end of the week. Our wind increases for Thursday from the south and this means milder air with highs in the low 60s through Friday. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

A warming trend continues to look likely through the weekend. Highs in the 60s look reasonable for Saturday with sunshine, cooler on the coast. Sunday afternoon highs try to make a run at 70 inland, with again cooler temps on the coastline.

A cold front early next week will bring temps back to around 60, but we may stick with the warmer temperatures through the 10-day forecast. Stay tuned!