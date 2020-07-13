Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Monday

No big changes when it comes to the heat and humidity today. The temperature might be lower, but the humidity levels will likely be higher. A couple of showers and rumbles of thunder will move through this morning.

Once that activity clears, our showers and thunderstorms will re-develop during the afternoon. Storms may be strong to severe. At this point, damaging winds and flash flooding are the primary threats. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s and dew-points will be off the charts.

We’re still left with an upper level trough swinging through Tuesday. That will be the focusing mechanism for additional thunderstorms during the day. With colder air loft, any thunderstorms that form may produce some small hail.

Wednesday will be our break from the humidity. Temperatures reach the upper 70s in the sunshine will be back. Humidity levels will increase towards the end of the week. Temperatures will also warm up. Hotter weather will return in time for the weekend.