Summer Heat Returns Tuesday

Our dismal, wet and unsettled stretch of weather continues Monday, with clusters of showers and a few downpours across New England, though not as widespread as Saturday or Sunday.

The upper-level energy and surface low will gradually shift away from the region Monday night, allowing for improvement Tuesday. Any additional rainfall Monday in areas that are already waterlogged will mean renewed localized flooding potential.

Tuesday, an approaching front will trigger thunderstorms in northern and central New England during the afternoon and evening, but southern New England will remain dry for much of the day until an isolated storm chance by evening. It'll be a hot and humid day with highs 85 to 90 for many of us.

Temperatures won't be as hot on Wednesday; expect highs around 80 with scattered thunderstorms. We're not anticipating widespread severe weather, but a few storms could become damaging, so we'll monitor that, along with flash flooding through the day Wednesday.

Behind the front, less humid air arrives for Thursday, along with some relatively cooler air, with highs in the 70s. An active jet stream in place means additional rounds of wet weather Friday, and again later Sunday, are likely. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend!