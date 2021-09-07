Summer Weather Remains This Week, Chance of Soaking Rain Ahead

This is the weather you wished we had all summer.

September rarely disappoints, and this one appears to be falling in line. As we head back to work and school, the days will remain bright with mild to warm temperatures.

We couldn’t ask for better after a summer that placed 3rd wettest in Boston and 4th wettest in Worcester (June-August).

As Hurricane Larry pummels the fish with winds up to 125 mph far east of Bermuda (with a track that keeps it off the island), the seas are roiling underneath. Those wave sets are heading to the eastern Seaboard in the coming days, so expect big breakers and increased undertow with rip currents.

Surely these are beach days (with water temps at the highest of the season), but please be careful in the water.

Our next weather front is a cool front on Thursday. Humidity will be on the rise tomorrow and especially Thursday.

Although I don’t think we’ll see a washout, there is a chance some storm may flare up on the front. Our weather team issued a First Alert stamp for the chance of some heavy downpours to impact one or both commutes.

Following the front's passage, more cool, dry air will finish the workweek and carry us into the weekend. Meanwhile, make plans for apple and peach picking! Don’t wait until October. Some great varieties are available right now.