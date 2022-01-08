Weather

Sunny Day With Temps in Teens Overnight, Wintry Mix of Freezing Showers Tomorrow

Sunny highs will reach 28 but it will feel like 20 during the warmest time of the afternoon. Lows drop into the teens with a cooler wind chill

After a chilly start to our day, temperatures have tried to climb their way up but our wind chills continue making it feel cooler.

Highs have made it to the 30s in the southeast but feel in the low 20s and the 20s across the north have felt in the teens. You'll want the layers if you have any outdoor plans this evening.

Thankfully our weather is quiet and we're able to enjoy sunny skies this afternoon. Tomorrow we're having a rise in temperatures, but tagging along comes freezing rain into the west.

We'll first have snow filling in the west by 4 a.m. as temperatures continue below freezing. Then the snow begins to turn into freezing rain once those temp digits increase closer to 10 a.m., and the spread of the wintry mix will come down into southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

The ice accumulation is expected to remain below one tenth of an inch but it will be enough to bring travel impacts with slick conditions. If you're traveling tomorrow, take it easy, take your time and have the patience to drive slower while remaining alert behind the wheel.

The rain will move into Boston and the Cape late morning through the afternoon, but will linger on longer through the night in the southern shoreline. 

If you're a fan of winter, fantastic! You'll like next weekend's forecast.

Temperatures are dropping significantly by Monday, but even more so for Tuesday (the coldest day of the week). We'll see single digits on Tuesday that are expected to range in the low teens to the single digits. By Tuesday night we'll surely be watching some areas feeling below 0 degrees.

This means you'll need all the layers if you're heading out. It's possible we see record low highs making their statement of winter that day. While the precipitation chances remain low for the first half of the week, more active weather will roll in for the second half of our Exclusive 10-day Forecast. 

Stay safe and stay warm.

