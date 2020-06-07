Local

Sunshine Comes Back Monday With Temps in 70s, 80s

Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday brought in cooler air for today. Temperatures were much cooler for most of New England on Sunday.

The day started off sunny but some fair weather cumulus clouds built up during the afternoon.

Sunshine is back Monday with temperatures into the 70s and low 80s for most. There will be a noticeable sea breeze that develops each afternoon.

Although we saw thunderstorms yesterday, not everyone received rain. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see widespread, soaking rain anytime soon.

The remnants of Cristobal will interact with a cold front Thursday, but we aren’t expecting much from it. Most of the moisture will stay well north of New England. It’s possible that we could see a shower or a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend with some slightly cooler air moving in to start off next week. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible to close out the weekend and begin the work week.

