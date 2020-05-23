Local

Temperatures Drop From 70s to 50s With Wind, Will Drop More Tonight

Partly to mainly clear skies will rule Saturday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s

By Denise Isaac

NBC Universal, Inc.

We started the day with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees, but an onshore wind has dropped our temperatures to the 50s, especially along the coast, with temps in the 60s inland.

Most of Northern New England continues to rejoice in sunshine and highs in the 70s.

There is an area of low pressure to our south responsible for the scattered showers impacting southern New England, with the best chance for showers and a rumble of thunder for the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands until this evening.

The system moves away quickly, and for Saturday night, partly to mainly clear skies will rule, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible, especially across Northern Maine and New Hampshire.

The weather will improve Sunday with more sun than clouds but still cool with highs in the 60s to around 70 away from the coast, though 50s near the ocean due to an onshore wind.

Memorial Day Monday features a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 70 degrees but still cool near the ocean courtesy of an easterly wind.

By next week, it will feel like summer once again as highs are expected to soar into the 80s with humidity increasing through the week.

There’s also a chance for showers with a few thunderstorms in Northern New England Wednesday afternoon and another round Friday afternoon along a cold front.

Our First Alert 10-Day forecast shows a drop in temperatures and humidity for the last day of the month. 

