Temperatures Hover Below 40 Degrees as Storms Settle Down

A quiet spell will settle in over the next few days, but we’re still watching the weather maps closely for any brewing storms

By Pete Bouchard

We’re finally shaking the ocean storm that has been tossing clouds and snow showers our way since the beginning of the week. A quiet spell will settle in over the next few days, but we’re still watching the weather maps closely for any brewing storms.

One such storm will come close enough to get our attention on Saturday. Although organized precipitation will be out of the picture, a few ocean-effect snow showers are possible late Saturday night or early Sunday on Cape Cod. At its closest pass, the storm is still a few hundred miles offshore, so we’re holding back on displaying any snowfall maps at this point.

One thing the storm will do is refresh the cold airmass sitting overhead. While highs today will climb near 40, the weekend only sees highs in the mid-30s. Certainly not a dramatic plunge into arctic cold, but at this point, it’s all this pattern will support.

Speaking of, as the next 10 days unfold, we’re also keeping an eye on an approaching storm on Tuesday. Right now, it seems to want to follow in the path of the Saturday storm, but we’re not going to give it an inch. A slight nudge north, and it’s a totally different ballgame.

