Temperatures warm up this week: here's what to expect

A stunning stretch of weather is unfolding in our First Alert forecast with high pressure the dominant feature on the map over the next several days.

Warmth continues to build on the western side of that high, with highs in the 70s set to arrive to New England as early as Wednesday for some of us and last into the start of the weekend.

Tuesday won't be as cool as Monday, thanks in part to the fact that the wind isn't quite as active. Our temperatures will be a few degrees above where they landed Monday, too. Expect highs generally 60-65 regionwide. Frost overnight won't be nearly as widespread as Tuesday morning either — with lows in the 40s and lower 50s except for the coolest valleys and far northern New England, which will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sunshine will fade Wednesday behind increasing clouds, but despite that, we'll still rise into the upper 60s to mid 70s in a few spots in eastern Massachusetts. Thursday and Friday will be well into the 70s again, and an 80 degree reading can't be ruled out in a few communities on Friday or Saturday afternoon!

Records to beat in Boston are 85 and 81 on Friday and Saturday respectively, so we'll come close but probably fall shy of those in the city. We start the transition back to cooler air on Sunday, and there will be some showers likely by the late afternoon and evening as a front approaches. Some showers are likely to linger into Monday, though it doesn't look like a pouring rain.

A few spotty showers are possible on Halloween, although it looks like they’ll be fairly isolated and brief, so trick-or-treaters shouldn't have to worry about carrying an umbrella or altering costumes at this point.

Below average temperatures, around 50 will kick off the month of November as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.