Warm Air, Low Humidity Expected on Fourth of July

A beautiful evening is setting up Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. If you're planning on grilling out or heading to the many firework displays across New England, your plans should go off without any problems in terms of weather.

The only exception is far northern Maine, where we could see a few passing showers through the early portions of the night. Lows Sunday night drop into the 50s north and 60s south.

Independence Day is shaping up to be spectacular with warm temperatures and low humidity! Other than a very isolated shower or sprinkle across the higher terrain, much of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine. Highs reach the low 80s across much of the region, with slightly cooler temperatures across Cape Cod and far northern New England. For folks across far northern Maine, some late-day and evening showers may develop and pass through.

As far as the Fourth of July fireworks displays go Monday night, most of the region is looking good to go with pleasant conditions!

A weak disturbance will approach from the west late Monday night and pass through Tuesday, bringing scattered showers from central New England points north through the morning. Southern New England looks to remain mostly dry, but we can't rule out a few showers sneaking in during the morning, mainly north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Widespread showers look to develop later during the day and into Tuesday night, bringing a beneficial dose of rain to an area experiencing unseasonably dry conditions.

Slightly cooler and drier conditions will be with us Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures mostly in the 70s to low 80s. Our next chance for showers arrives late Friday, but still a bit of uncertainty in the timing of those.

Have a great evening!