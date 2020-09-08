Warm Air Wins Battle With Cold This Week in New England

Though we have a full-on summer feel here in New England, there is a major front with a winter storm to the west.

Tuesday morning, low temperatures in the 30s could be found through much of southern Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., with a swath dropping up to a foot of snow in the Rockies and flooding rain in the Midwest, all blossoming along the battle of cool and warm air.

For now, warm air wins the battle here at home in New England: areas of low clouds and fog again Tuesday night, a sign of more humid air filtering in on a south wind that will continue over the next couple of days.

Fog gives way to sunshine Wednesday afternoon with temperatures well into the 80s inland, with the only chance of showers found north – closer to the battle of cool and warm air – along and near the Canada border. We may also be rather gray near the south coast with a sprinkle or two.

By Thursday, change begins: a push of cool air will migrate southward, touching off scattered showers and thunder in the warm and humid air of New England, particularly southern New England during the afternoon, marking a major shift in the wind, set to blow from the north by Thursday night and from the northeast Friday.

This change in wind direction opens the door for the cool air to spill south over the Canada border and hold temperatures in the 70s Friday afternoon, even with sun, and likely just barely making it to 70 on Saturday.

Sunday brings a chance of rain showers, and while exact arrival time is always flexible in a forecast this far out, the indications are we may be able to stay dry, at least Sunday morning, with the greater chance of showers the later into the day we go. That specific timing is something our First Alert team will continue to monitor.

Showers exit Monday, but relatively cool air – just a touch colder than normal for this time of year, with fall air becoming more common – will continue through the remainder of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.