This morning we have low clouds and some patchy fog near the coast and in southern New England, an indication that our humidity is on the rise.

A disturbance passes south of us today and may bring in a couple showers across the Berkshires and Connecticut today. The farther north, the clearer the skies.

The western wildfire smoke continues to linger in our sky...though it will be pretty faint. Highs today reach the 70s to around 80 degrees with cooler temps at the south coast due to the south wind.

Boating weather looks good with wave heights of 1-2 feet and pleasant temperatures, though the water temp has cooled to between 57 and 63 degrees.

Sunday will be just as warm with highs in the 70s to around 80 and more clouds with much more humid air. We expect to stay dry though.

Monday is when our humidity really takes over and scattered showers are in the forecast as a weak storm moves overhead. A slow-moving cold front approaches on Tuesday but isn't expected to cross through until midweek now. A few showers are possible but otherwise, it will be muggy and warm.

Wednesday into Thursday we expect more showers and a cool down. Highs fall to the 60s and low 60s by the next weekend.