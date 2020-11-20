forecast

Warmer Temps Return Friday, Saturday Ahead of Cold Front Sunday

Clouds will linger into Sunday, which will knock temperatures down, and wet weather may return Sunday night

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our warm up continues today! Temperatures will reach the low 60s in most communities. It will be mainly sunny. If you have outdoor dining plans this evening, the weather will be ideal.

Tomorrow temperatures take a step back, but it will be a nice day regardless. Sunday will be much cooler. A cold front will pass through New England Saturday night.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Clouds will linger into Sunday, which will knock temperatures down, but an onshore wind will help replace 50s for 40s. The farther you are away from the coast, the nicer the day.

Wet weather may return Sunday night into Monday. Monday we briefly turn warmer once again. Highs will reach the upper 50s. We’re back to seeing seasonable air in place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another storm system will move in Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving morning. A round of wind and rain will be possible. Thanksgiving afternoon looks warmer and drier. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

The weather looks to stay unsettled into next weekend. Temperatures by that point will return to the mid to upper 40s.

Local

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

As Mass. Schools Go Remote, How Many Students Aren't Logging On?

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Mass. Man Charged With Kidnapping, Dayslong Assault Over Poker Debt

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us