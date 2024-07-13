Weekend kicks off with rain and thunderstorms on Saturday morning

This is a tricky rain forecast. Our guidance typically has a tough time with intensity and placement of tropical downpours, and that’s put a lot of uncertainty in where/when the rain will fall. Combing through all the possible outcomes, it appears the greatest threat for getting wet continues to be early this morning, with a gradual drying by late morning and early afternoon.

This is a somewhat improved forecast, thanks to the quick movement of the showers/downpours. That said, any of these downpours could still put down serious amounts of water in a short period of time. Beware of pooling water and lots of runoff.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tomorrow starts the string of hot days, but some of the humidity will be missing. Highs leap back to the low 90s, with 80s at the beaches (great day for a trip) thanks to the sea breeze. Monday it’s full steam ahead. We’re in the mid-90s with heat indices climbing near 100.

For now, the hottest days land on Tuesday and Wednesday as heat and humidity combine to make it feel like over 100 degrees!

REAL relief is coming as early as Thursday. Humidity lowers and the highs crumble back to the low 80s. It’s not often we get this kind of abrupt change to cooler temps in the midst of a prolonged hot spell, but we’ll take it.

Enjoy your weekend and be safe!