What Parts of New England Have Seen the Most Snow?

NBC10 Boston

Snow fell across New England Friday, but some areas got more than others.

The National Weather Service provides snowfall totals. These are some of the highest reported amounts we've seen so far:

03:45 pm EST - 1/6/20231 S CLAREMONT, NH 3.50
3:00 pm EST - 1/6/20232 NE NEWPORT, NH 3.50
4:56 pm EST - 1/6/20235 N BRISTOL, NH 2.80
3:07 pm EST - 1/6/20231 SW KENNEBUNKPORT, ME 2.70
3:00 pm EST - 1/6/2023ATHENS, VT 1.80
4:15 pm EST - 1/6/20235 NW HOLLIS, ME 1.60
5:10 pm EST - 1/6/20231 WSW NASHUA, NH 1.30
3:20 pm EST - 1/6/20231 N DEERFIELD, NH 1
3:25 pm EST - 1/6/20231 NE TOPSHAM, ME 1
3:20 pm EST - 1/6/20231 ENE SPOFFORD, NH 1

