Sunday Storm Could Bring Snow, Rain to Boston

There is an offshore storm that’s brewing and it has been trending west, which in this case, is closer to New England. With cold air this means some snow is possible for Sunday. Before we get there we need our current system to exit.

First, we dry out

We have had some lingering showers this evening across southern New England as we start to dry off a bit. Watch for icy spots on the roads tonight as temps fall to around freezing. The cold front that brought the last push of heavy rainfall today is now offshore but it stalls close enough to us that we keep clouds and some showers or flurries around on Saturday.

Tracking Sunday's storm

Meanwhile, our First Alert Weather Team is watching that Sunday ocean storm. It looks to develop off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, and head northeast Sunday just off Nantucket. It gets stuck under an upper-level closed low so this surface low actually meanders and moves slightly west as it heads to the Canadian Maritimes.

Depending on the track and the time of the day and as it brushes its outer bands across eastern New England, we may see rain, snow or both. We are confident the Cape and islands will see some snow or rain as our Exclusive NBCU forecast system call for over a 70% chance of precipitation on Sunday. Boston is in the middle with just over a 40% chance. Any little jog in the track will make a big difference how much snow we’re talking about.

NBC10 Boston

Winds and choppy seas

No matter what type of precipitation we see, we will at least have some wind and rough surf. Gusts will be around 50 mph on the Cape Sunday, and some wind may linger into Monday morning. Also the waves will be 15-20 feet around Sunday into Monday morning. With a more northerly wind direction we will see some splashover and beach erosion at least along the north-facing beaches. Tides are thankfully running astronomically lower, so not too concerned with any coastal flooding at the moment.

Please check back all weekend with our forecast team for the latest on this storm.