Sunny Saturday kicks off quiet, warm weekend

Clouds and a few leftover sprinkles will quickly scoot out of the picture this morning. We’re in a for a quieter weekend – and a cool start to Father’s Day.

Highs today still manage the mid and upper 70s, but with a dry airmass in place, and a bubble of high pressure overhead tonight, some suburban locations could dip into the mid and upper 40s by early Sunday morning!

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We’ll quickly erase that with full sun on Father’s Day, but the sea breeze means temps at the coast will only top out in the low 70s.

Savor this comfy air, because this weekend flies in the face of the searing heat expected next week. Starting Tuesday, we’ll see our temperatures take off into the upper 80s to low 90s under a strong ridge of high pressure.

This dome of warmth is nearly three standard deviations from normal for this time of year. That will translate into near record highs on the hottest days: Wednesday and Thursday. Those records in Boston are pretty lofty too; 96 and 98 respectively.

A front will come in late week to cool us back into the 80s, but it comes with a storm threat as well. With all that heat to work with, we’ll watch them carefully.

Enjoy the weekend, stay safe and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!