Unseasonably mild Sunday evening in New England

Scattered showers early this afternoon will push into northern New England along a warm front which will introduce the region to see some unseasonably mild air. The rest of the afternoon will feature lots of clouds along with some patchy fog and drizzle, a stray shower possible.

Temperatures along the south coast will reach the lower 50s this afternoon while the rest of the area sees temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 40s as wind turns more from the south.

The temperature climb will continue overnight tonight as winds increase from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and downpours will develop late tonight and reach the Boston area by Monday’s morning commute.

Wind will also be on the increase from the south late tonight through the early afternoon hours. Gusts up to or just over 40 mph are possible along the south coast of New England, especially over the Cape and Islands, the Boston area may encounter some gusts over 30 mph as well before diminishing during the afternoon as showers and the frontal boundary push offshore by the mid-afternoon. A First Alert has been issued for Monday due to the gusty winds & locally heavy rain. Highs reach the mid-50s south, 40s north.

We’ll remain mild New Year’s Eve Day with clouds on the increase late in the day as another area of low pressure approaches New England with more rain. First Night Festivities in Boston look mostly dry at this time, but rain showers will be nearby, moving in around or just after midnight.

New Year’s Day is looking wet as low pressure passes through southern New England. There looks to be just enough cold air to support snow across the western and northern mountains at this time which is great for our ski area which will endure a brief thaw during the next couple days. The start of the New Year is promising a pattern change with temps barely breaking freezing by the first weekend of 2025 and the potential for some storminess in the form of snow by early next week!

Have a great afternoon!