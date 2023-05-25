NOAA Predicting ‘Near-Normal' Atlantic Hurricane Season

NOAA is predicting a "near-normal" Atlantic hurricane season for 2023, with a 70% likelihood of 12-17 named storms, five to nine of which may be hurricanes, and one to four of which could be major. On average, the Atlantic gets 14 named storms, seven of which are hurricanes, and three of which are major.

Colorado State University also predicts a slightly below average hurricane season. This year, they're predicting 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major.

El Niño is forecast to return to the Pacific, which means above-normal sea surface temperatures. This usually suppresses Atlantic hurricane or storm development.

A look back at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last year's season saw 14 named storms , eight hurricanes and two major storms. Despite the "average" year, there was significant destruction and loss of life, with Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S.

Last year three hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. :

Hurricane Fiona – Category 1 – Punta Tocon, Puerto Rico

Hurricane Ian – Category 4 – Cayo Costa, Florida

Hurricane Nicole – Category 1 – north Hutchinson Island, Florida

List of storm names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Since 1953, tropical storm names have been based on a list originating from the National Hurricane Center. They repeat every six years. This is the list for 2023:

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, José, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, Whitney.

The season Atlantic hurricane begins June 1 and runs through November 30, though we can get a tropical storm or hurricane at any time of the year if conditions are favorable.