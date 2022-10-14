Boston Planners Approve Big Fort Point Project, New Allston-Brighton Zoning

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Related Beal’s plans to turn a parking lot next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters into 1.1. million square feet of labs, offices and housing, after neighbors and local artists heaped praise on the project.

The board also gave its blessing to the agency’s plan to rezone a section of Allston and Brighton on or just off Western Avenue, a first step in Mayor Michelle Wu’s pledge to overhaul city zoning.

Boston-based Related Beal plans to put three buildings on 244-284 A St., a 6.5-acre site on Fort Point Channel that it acquired from Gillette parent The Procter & Gamble Co. in 2019. Each building would house a different use: 418,000 square feet of life sciences space, 322,000 square feet of office and commercial space, and about 340 residential units. It would also feature an underground parking garage with up to 415 spots.

A fifth of the residential units would be apartments for residents below a certain income. Three-quarters of that affordable housing would be reserved for artists, in recognition of Fort Point’s artistic community. More than half of the development, known as Channelside, would be open space, with an amphitheater for performing arts on the waterfront.

