Richardson Named President of Tufts Medical; Tarnoff Stays on as CEO

By Cassie McGrath

Diana Richardson has been named president of Tufts Medical Center, replacing Dr. Mike Tarnoff, who will remain CEO and take on an expanded role in the Tufts Medicine system.

Richardson has worked with Tufts Medical Center since October of 2019 as senior vice president and chief operating officer. Before that, she worked as vice president of operations at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She also held roles at MelroseWakefield Healthcare and at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

