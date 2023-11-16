Starbucks

Starbucks workers in Boston, Newton take part in 1-day strike

The union says it has unionized over 9,000 workers at more than 360 Starbucks stores nationwide,

By Diana Barr

The Workers United union said that workers at the three unionized Starbucks stores in the Boston area will be among those participating in a one-day strike against the company Thursday.

The union, which says it has unionized over 9,000 workers at more than 360 Starbucks stores nationwide, said its members will walk off the job Thursday in what it says is its largest action to date in its two-year effort to unionize the Seattle-based coffee chain's stores.

