Tripadvisor discloses double-digit drop in US headcount

By Don Seiffert

Tripadvisor saw its U.S. headcount reduced by 11% last year, or 118 employees in 2023, according to its latest federal filings.

The Needham-based travel company had disclosed an unspecified number of layoffs last year. The company included its total headcount in its annual report, filed on Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company reported, Tripadvisor had 2,845 employees, 35% of which (or 967) were based in the U.S.

