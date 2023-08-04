banking

‘Virtual assistant' ATMs to replace Citizens' branches at Stop & Shop

By Meera Raman

Providence-based Citizens Bank is swapping its branches in some Stop & Shop supermarkets for upgraded ATM's featuring a "virtual assistant."

Customers will no longer be able to speak with a banker in-person at those locations. Instead, they can talk to a so-called interactive teller machines, or ITMs.

