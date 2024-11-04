Boston Business Journal

WeWork will stay in Boston tower, but take smaller space

By Greg Ryan

Synergy manages the skyscraper at One Lincoln St., the former State Street headquarters.

After months of negotiations with its landlord, WeWork Inc. has struck an agreement to stay at One Lincoln St. in downtown Boston, albeit with a much smaller footprint.

The coworking provider will occupy three floors of the 36-story tower under a new revenue-sharing agreement with the building’s owner, Fortis Property Group. The Boston-based real estate firm Synergy manages One Lincoln.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

