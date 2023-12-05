recipes

Green Bean Panzanella Salad with Chorizo Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 TBS EVOO
  • 2 cups bread, cubed
  • ½ lb FFF Green Beans, blanched and dried 
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup marcona almonds, coarsely chopped
  • Lemon zest
  • Fresh Dill and/or Basil

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and bread to toast on all sides until golden, tossing continually.
  2. Add blanched beans and Chorizo Vinaigrette. Toss until warm, about 1 minute.
  3. Transfer to a serving bowl and finish with almonds, zest and fresh herbs
CHORIZO VINAIGRETTE

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 TBS BONO EVOO
  • 3 oz Spanish chorizo, cooked
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • 2 TBS Sherry Vinegar

PREPARATION:

  • In a small skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and cook chorizo until browned, breaking up any large clumps. Add dried oregano.
  • Pour into a small mixing bowl and whisk in sherry vinegar

