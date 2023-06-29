Sponsored Content

Grilled Corn Ribs Recipe

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial 

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. If you like corn on the cob, then this one's for you. She makes some grilled corn ribs with a delicious sour cream drizzle.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 ears fresh corn, husked and quartered lengthwise down the center of the cob
  • 3 TBS Butter
  • 3 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp chipotle powder
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ tsp red pepper flake
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • zest and juice from 1 lime
  • ½ cup cotija cheese, ground
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small pan, melt butter. Add extra virgin olive oil, chipotle powder, and crushed garlic to the warm butter.
  2. Drizzle butter mixture over corn quarters and toss to evenly coat.
  3. Preheat your grill on high.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, red pepper flake, smoked paprika and zest and juice from 1 lime. Taste and add salt and/or more lime juice to taste.
  5. Over direct heat, grill corn ribs for 3 minutes or until a great char and aroma is evident. 
  6. Place hot corn ribs on a serving board and drizzle with the sour cream mixture.  Sprinkle generously with ground cotija cheese and garnish with cilantro.
  7. Serve warm.

